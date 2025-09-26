KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Bartlett Regional Hospital is taking over ownership of an independently owned pediatric clinic in downtown Juneau,
  • A proposition on Juneau’s local ballot this year asks voters whether to lower the cap on the local property tax rate, also known as the mill rate,
  • The state of Alaska imagines a future when the already growing shellfish farming industry takes off,
  • For years, a national database that tracks and maps landslides has had an Alaska-shaped hole, but that’s about to change

