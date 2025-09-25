Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

In this newscast:
- Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit central and southern Southeast Alaska late tonight and into Friday,
- Construction to get Eaglecrest Ski Area’s controversial gondola up and running is finally underway,
- Juneau School Board President Deedie Sorensen was set to finish her term this year, but she is adding her name to this year’s school board race,
- Renters living on Juneau’s historic Telephone Hill have a week to pack up their belongings and vacate their homes before the city’s Oct. 1 eviction date