KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit central and southern Southeast Alaska late tonight and into Friday,
  • Construction to get Eaglecrest Ski Area’s controversial gondola up and running is finally underway,
  • Juneau School Board President Deedie Sorensen was set to finish her term this year, but she is adding her name to this year’s school board race,
  • Renters living on Juneau’s historic Telephone Hill have a week to pack up their belongings and vacate their homes before the city’s Oct. 1 eviction date

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications