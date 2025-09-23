Sexual assault case against former Juneau chiropractor will be retried

State prosecutors will retry the sexual assault case against a former Juneau chiropractor facing 13 charges. They stated their intention to move forward at a hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutor Krystyn Tendy said the details of how many charges will be retried are still being determined.

It’s been nearly three weeks since the sexual assault trial against a former Juneau chiropractor ended with two acquittals and 14 charges declared mistrial. Last week, the judge in the case dismissed one of those charges. That means that though Jeffery Fultz wasn’t found guilty, the remaining 13 charges are still active. Those are the charges the state may retry.

More than a dozen former patients have accused Jeffrey Fultz of sexual assault under the guise of medical care between 2014 and 2020 while he worked at Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium in Juneau.

At a hearing Tuesday, Fultz’s attorneys said they are withdrawing from the case.

A representation hearing to determine Fultz’s future legal representation is scheduled for Sept. 30 at noon.