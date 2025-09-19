Ballots are on their way to voters for Juneau’s by-mail election

Ballots are on their way from Washington state to registered voters in Juneau today for this year’s local election. Residents have until Oct. 7 to vote.

It marks the start of the City and Borough of Juneau’s municipal election this year, which features three ballot propositions, four candidates running for three open seats on the Assembly and four candidates running for three seats on the school board.

The city clerk’s office says residents should start receiving their ballots in their mailboxes this weekend.

Voters will have a few ways to return their ballots once they are filled out. The city has ballot drop boxes in locations throughout the borough. Voters can also mail ballots back or go to one of the two vote centers in town.

Ballots sent in by mail need to be postmarked on or before Election Day and a first-class stamp is required.

The five available ballot drop boxes will open Friday. They are located at City Hall, the Alaska Electric Light and Power Company office in Lemon Creek, Douglas Library, the Mendenhall Valley Public Library and the Statter Harbor Boat Launch parking area.

The two vote centers will open on Monday. They are at City Hall and the Valley Library.

Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 7, but final results won’t be certified until Oct. 21.

Find the latest local election coverage at ktoo.org/elections.