KTOO

Some KTOO TV services impaired

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s longtime fire chief announced he plans to retire later this fall,
  • The National Weather Service has canceled a flood warning for Mendenhall Lake and River this morning after a second, minor glacial lake outburst flood last night,
  • The U.S. Department of Education announced last week that it will cut millions in federal grants for its Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-serving institutions program,
  • Scientists studying killer whales in Alaska are uncovering long-term impacts of the 2014 marine heatwave,
  • Tongass Voices: Student debaters explore what the U.S. Constitution means to them on stage

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications