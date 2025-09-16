Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s longtime fire chief announced he plans to retire later this fall,
- The National Weather Service has canceled a flood warning for Mendenhall Lake and River this morning after a second, minor glacial lake outburst flood last night,
- The U.S. Department of Education announced last week that it will cut millions in federal grants for its Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-serving institutions program,
- Scientists studying killer whales in Alaska are uncovering long-term impacts of the 2014 marine heatwave,
- Tongass Voices: Student debaters explore what the U.S. Constitution means to them on stage