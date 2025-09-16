Juneau’s fire chief will retire this fall

Juneau’s longtime fire chief announced he plans to retire later this fall.

Rich Etheridge has been at the helm of Capital City Fire/Rescue for more than 15 years. During that time, he led the department as it responded to countless house fires, search and rescues and natural disaster events.

He said he intends to help recruit and train his replacement before his departure, which doesn’t have a firm date yet. He said retirement kind of crept up on him.

“Everybody said you’ll just know when it’s time. And I’m like, ‘What?’ I don’t know what that meant,” he said. “But it’s true — you just know.”

Etheridge has worked in public service for more than three decades. During that time, he served as an Alaska State Trooper and Juneau’s fire marshal before becoming chief. He said he plans to enjoy his retirement in Juneau, spending time with family and growing his woodworking business.

Etheridge said he hopes to see the department continue to focus on recruiting and retaining employees after his departure. Earlier this summer, CCFR announced it would pilot a paid internship program this year to equip locals with certifications and skills needed to work in the field.

Etheridge said he thinks the new program will serve as a long-term investment in the department’s future and help combat its chronic understaffing issues.

The Juneau Career Firefighters Union is currently at an impasse in its negotiations over a new contract with the city. Union representatives say uncompetitive wages and staffing shortages are driving people away from the department.

Etheridge shared a piece of advice he thinks everyone should know when it comes to fire safety.

“I would say get rid of that mindset, ‘It won’t happen to me,” he said. “Everybody that we go to for these emergencies, that’s the number one thing they say is, ‘I never thought it would happen to me.’ Because you don’t pay attention to fire safety or your safety going in the outdoors, because we all have this feeling of invincibility.”

The city intends to begin recruiting for the position in the coming weeks.