Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau may be getting a ‘new’ City Hall after all – but this time voters won’t get to decide on whether to approve it.
- The union that represents support staff at the Juneau School District is suing the district over its afterschool child care program.
- Last year, the Klondike Road Relay got off to a late start when a tour bus crash delayed the race, forcing participants to skip the first few legs. This year, the event celebrated its biggest gathering, despite broken infrastructure and ongoing political tension.
- Sea shanties have been around for centuries. But in recent years, they’ve made a pop culture comeback. You can hear them all over TikTok or in the video game Assassin’s Creed 4. But one man has been getting generations of people in Ketchikan to sing shanty songs for over 30 years.