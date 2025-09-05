Sunday is the last day to register to vote in Juneau’s upcoming election

Sunday is the last day to register to vote or update your mailing address for Juneau’s 2025 municipal election.

This year’s election features three ballot propositions, three open Assembly seats and three open school board seats. Ballots will be mailed to voters on Sept. 19 and vote centers for in-person voting will open on Sept. 22.

The last day to vote is Oct. 7. Final election results will be shared later that month. Go to the city’s election page for more information.

Have questions for candidates? Submit your thoughts to the KTOO newsroom through the form at the bottom of ktoo.org/elections or below.