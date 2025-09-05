KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

  • Sunday is the last day to register to vote or update your mailing address for Juneau’s 2025 municipal election
  • A pedestrian is dead after a car went over a guardrail in Ketchikan
  • The University of Alaska Fairbanks is searching for a permanent chancellor
  • Coeur Alaska’s Kensington Mine found more gold, extending the mine’s life five years
  • Former Juneau chiropractor Jeffrey Fultz is not guilty on two counts of sexual assault, and a mistrial was declared for 12 other counts
  • Two Sitka community gardens have received grant funding to support food independence

