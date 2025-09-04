Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry LeConte will continue to be out of service leading into the weekend.
- After eight days of deliberation, the jury in a sexual assault trial against a former Juneau chiropractor returned a verdict of not guilty on two counts, and hung jury on 12 others Thursday.
Researchers continue to investigate a massive landslide and tsunami that hit a fjord popular among sightseeing cruises in Southeast Alaska last month. A veritable mountainside of rock crashed into the water at the end of Tracy Arm, near the terminus of South Sawyer Glacier, generating a tsunami wave that scoured the shoreline of vegetation in the surrounding area and even disrupted tides in Juneau, about 75 miles away.
- Alaska’s Department of Law is asking a judge to throw out much of a class action lawsuit over the state’s failure to process food assistance applications on time. Thousands of Alaskans are caught in backlogs that have plagued the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and other aid programs for years. But the state argues a recent Supreme Court case means they shouldn’t be allowed to sue.