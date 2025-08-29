Juneau police officer resigns following violent arrest

The Juneau Police Department released the body-worn camera footage on Friday of a violent arrest by an officer in July. The video was released just a day after the officer involved resigned from his position.

Officer Brandon LeBlanc slammed a man to the ground during the July 30 arrest. The man was medevacked out of town for a head injury. Juneau Police Chief Derek Bos said the officer’s conduct during the arrest did not align with the Juneau Police Department’s policy or values.

“I do not believe this incident is reflective of JPD and who we are. I think this is more of an isolated event,” he said.

The department released the footage in compliance with a new ordinance passed by the Juneau Assembly this spring. It mandates that the department must release body-worn camera footage no more than 30 days after a city police officer’s actions cause serious injury. This is the first time the ordinance has been invoked.

LeBlanc started working for JPD last fall. The department placed him on paid administrative leave following the arrest. He resigned on Thursday. City Manager Katie Koester said his resignation reflects the seriousness of what occurred.

“I think that what we would just want to underscore and acknowledge is how painful this event has been for our community,” she said.

Koester said the arrest has prompted a larger review of policing in Juneau. The city is internally investigating the incident. It plans to co-host a community dialogue with the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska about the community’s relationship with law enforcement.

“We have an obligation to uphold the standards that our community expects from us,” she said. “That doesn’t mean just doing an investigation and reviewing the facts, but it means following up with our community and having that conversation.”

A video taken by a witness of the arrest circulated widely online last month and prompted a protest of the officer’s actions. The video showed LeBlanc attempting to handcuff a man before slamming him to the ground. The man, whose family has publicly identified him as Christopher Williams, Jr., appeared to lie unconscious for the remainder of the video.

The body-worn camera footage released on Friday shows the incident from multiple perspectives and includes audio. In the video, the man does not appear to comply when LeBlanc asks him to put his hands behind his back.

In the video, LeBlanc describes his actions to another officer as a “suplex type” maneuver. A suplex is a move in sports wrestling.

LeBlanc worked as an officer in Louisiana before Juneau. While there, court documents show that a man sued LeBlanc in 2016 for excessive force and battery, among other accusations. A jury found LeBlanc not guilty.

Following the arrest, the Juneau department requested an independent investigation by an external agency to review LeBlanc’s use of force, which is still ongoing. It also announced that the department will participate in cultural sensitivity training. The family of the injured man says he plans to sue the department.

Chief Bos said the department is committed to working with the community to grow transparency and trust following the incident.

“I would say moving forward from this, obviously, we can always learn and do better — if we don’t, that’s a fault,” he said. “Our intention is to look at this and say, ‘How can we become better partners with the community, and what does that look like?’”

Once the external investigation is finished, the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions will review the case to determine if LeBlanc was justified in his response.