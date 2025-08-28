KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, August 28, 2025

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau School District Board of Education is fast tracking a move to restore universal free breakfast for K-12 Students,
  • The Roadless Rule, the rule that protects more than half of the Tongass National Forest from road development, is on the chopping block again,
  • Alaska Native filmmaker and artist Mary Goddard is in Haines filming part of a documentary that features her eating only Native foods for three months,
  • A federal trial began Monday in Anchorage for a class-action lawsuit against the Alaska Office of Children’s Services, or OCS. The lawsuit on behalf of all kids in OCS custody

