KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, August 27, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s Back Loop Bridge is now open again for traffic two weeks after suffering damage from Juneau’s record-breaking glacial outburst flood,
  • Petersburg’s school buildings and surrounding area were on lockdown for over an hour yesterday afternoon after police received a false report of a person with an AR-15 gun in a school bathroom,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s 30-day special session ends this weekend, and lawmakers don’t plan to meet at the Capitol again,
  • The Juneau School District Board of Education unanimously accepted nearly $120,000 in grant funding for one of its alternative schools,
  • Southeast Alaska’s regional tribe is calling for the City and Borough of Sitka to reverse a decision denying the construction of a tall tower in a neighborhood,
  • A new app could alert Nome residents when people go missing

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications