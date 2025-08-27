Newscast – Wednesday, August 27, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s Back Loop Bridge is now open again for traffic two weeks after suffering damage from Juneau’s record-breaking glacial outburst flood,
- Petersburg’s school buildings and surrounding area were on lockdown for over an hour yesterday afternoon after police received a false report of a person with an AR-15 gun in a school bathroom,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s 30-day special session ends this weekend, and lawmakers don’t plan to meet at the Capitol again,
- The Juneau School District Board of Education unanimously accepted nearly $120,000 in grant funding for one of its alternative schools,
- Southeast Alaska’s regional tribe is calling for the City and Borough of Sitka to reverse a decision denying the construction of a tall tower in a neighborhood,
- A new app could alert Nome residents when people go missing