As the end of the special session nears, the governor mulls calling another

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s 30-day special session ends this weekend and lawmakers don’t plan to meet at the Capitol again. But, the governor left open the possibility of calling another special session.

“We’re having a discussion, I’ll let you know,” he said during a press briefing in Anchorage on Wednesday.

Dunleavy’s statement comes after House leadership notified Representatives on Wednesday that a technical session scheduled for Sunday morning — the last day of the special session — was canceled.

The governor originally called the session earlier this summer with a plan for lawmakers to consider his education reform policies and to create a new state Agriculture Department.

Neither happened. Instead, lawmakers convened and overrode two of his vetoes, including restoring more than $50 million in state funding for public schools and strengthening the authority of the legislative auditor.

Instead of adjourning, lawmakers decided to keep the session open to prevent Dunleavy from calling lawmakers back into session.

The Legislature briefly gaveled in and out for a technical session midway through August and a total of five lawmakers showed up. They took no action and adjourned in less than a minute.

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor’s communications director, Jeff Turner, called the Legislature’s actions disappointing.

