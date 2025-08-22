Newscast – Friday, August 22, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School District started off the school year with more than 90 open positions.
- The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s executive council says it has concluded its review of abuse allegations against its president.
- Alaska’s Medical Board took the first step Friday toward restricting access to gender affirming care for minors in the state.
- A site on Douglas Island could be the future home of a casino-like gambling hall after a proposal from the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska was approved by the National Indian Gaming Commission.