Newscast – Friday, August 22, 2025

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau School District started off the school year with more than 90 open positions.
  • The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s executive council says it has concluded its review of abuse allegations against its president.
  • Alaska’s Medical Board took the first step Friday toward restricting access to gender affirming care for minors in the state.
  • A site on Douglas Island could be the future home of a casino-like gambling hall after a proposal from the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska was approved by the National Indian Gaming Commission.

