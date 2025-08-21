Seawalk extension connecting all of Juneau’s cruise ship docks crosses major hurdle

Cruise ship passengers who arrive at Juneau’s farthest dock may not have to trek as far to get to downtown in the coming years.

On Monday, the Juneau Assembly approved leasing a downtown waterfront property and tidelands near where the seawalk currently ends by the port. Petro Marine Services owns the property. City Manager Katie Koester says the lease is needed to finally connect all of Juneau’s cruise ship docks.

“This ordinance is a really important piece in extending the sea walk all the way to the AJ dock,” she said.

Right now, the AJ dock is isolated from the rest of the other cruise ships. So, visitors who get dropped off there have to shuttle into town or walk roughly 10 minutes through an industrial area to get there. The proposed seawalk extension would allow them to walk directly to downtown along the waterfront.

The city has long planned to develop a continuous, mile-and-a-half-long path from the Douglas Bridge to the AJ dock. The city has extended the seawalk in sections over the years, and this new section will stretch a quarter mile south towards Thane.

Plans are underway to eventually build a fifth cruise ship dock next to the U.S. Coast Guard station on Egan Drive. The Assembly approved a tidelands lease for that development in April, but a few more hurdles need to be cleared before construction can begin.

The city will pay $75,000 annually to lease the property, which will be paid for using marine passenger fees – the tax the city collects from cruise ship passengers who arrive in port. The lease was approved for 35 years.

At the meeting, some residents testified in support, but not everyone was on board with the plan. Auke Bay resident Heather Marlow questioned whether the extension was needed, given the high cost. She suggested widening the sidewalks that visitors currently use instead.

“Keep the long-term vision of extending the seawalk to the rock dump as a long-term vision. We’re not there yet,” she said. “If you get another cruise ship and you have true demand at the Rock dump, we can fulfill the vision later. We do not need that expense now.”

City officials estimate the total price tag of the extension project will likely cost $20 to $25 million and construction is still likely a few years out. The city already has more than $7 million set aside for the project from marine passenger fees, but the Assembly will need to decide how to pay for the rest. It’s likely passenger fees will pay for most of it.