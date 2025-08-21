KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025

  • Cruise ship passengers who arrive at Juneau’s farthest dock may not have to trek as far to get to downtown in the coming years.
  • The union representing most Juneau Police Department staff has declared an impasse in its negotiations for a new contract with the City and Borough of Juneau.
  • After nearly a decade finessing her craft, artist Sydney Akagi is eager to introduce Sitkans to Ravenstail and Chilkat weaving as the most recent Native Arts Resident at the Sheldon Jackson Museum.
  • Southcentral Alaska residents who bought air filters, face masks and dog goggles in preparation for the potential eruption of Mount Spurr can breathe a sigh of relief. Alaska volcano observers Wednesday moved the alert level on Spurr from the yellow “advisory” status to a green “normal” status, indicating an extremely low chance of an eruption.

