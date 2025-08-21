Newscast – Wednesday, August 20, 2025

In this newscast:
- The University of Alaska Southeast has received a grant to train school administrators at local school districts,
- A former Juneau chiropractor accused of assaulting a dozen women under the guise of medical care took the stand this week,
- The Juneau Assembly voted to kill a proposed ordinance on Monday that would have made it easer for police officers to arrest people who are camping in public spaces,
- The Alaska Department of Law has a new online portal for residents wanting to submit concerns over public welfare and institutions to an investigative grand jury. Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor talked through the program at a town hall meeting Monday in Soldotna