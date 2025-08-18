Back Loop Bridge remains closed, recovery effort ongoing after record-breaking flooding

Juneau’s 2025 glacial outburst flood may be over, but recovery and repairs are still ongoing.

Juneau’s Back Loop Bridge remains closed for the foreseeable future due to damage from last week’s record-breaking glacial outburst flood.

Sam Dapcevich with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said emergency repairs are currently underway, but he did not have a timeline for when it will reopen to the public.

“We’re hurrying,” he said. “We’re trying to get it open as quick as we can, but also focused on safety and determining what’s going to need to be done for the long-term fix.”

Restoration of power and internet services has been quicker. The temporary levee the city installed along the Mendenhall River this year protected hundreds of homes nearby. But water still leaked through some sections and flooded several streets, requiring Alaska Electric Light & Power to cut power to some areas.

Debbie Driscoll with AEL&P said power was restored once the flood waters receded. But, she said the flood also crippled a power pole adjacent to Back Loop Bridge, which caused additional outages in some nearby neighborhoods.

Driscoll said the power has since been temporarily restored to the impacted neighborhoods and a more permanent fix is expected to be completed later this week.

“We basically made it so that power was isolated and no longer being served to that pole, and then we were able to serve customers through alternate means,” she said.

Internet provider Alaska Communications also confirmed its services have been restored locally.

Multiple local agencies are assisting in the recovery and cleanup effort. The first round of debris collection from flood-impacted neighborhoods on View Drive, Marion Drive, Meander Way and Meadow Lane began Monday, according to the city.

More information about flood recovery and resources can be found on the city’s website.