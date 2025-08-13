Newscast – Wednesday, August 13, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau schools will remain closed tomorrow following a record-breaking glacial outburst flood event,
- Former Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum is throwing his hat in the ring for the 2026 Alaska governor’s race as a Republican,
- Floodwaters from Juneau’s glacial outburst are receding and the temporary levee the city installed around the Mendenhall River this year protected hundreds of homes nearby, but water still leaked through some sections and flooded several streets,
- A massive tsunami ripped through a fjord popular with sightseers south of Juneau early Sunday morning