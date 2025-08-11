KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, August 11, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • With school set to begin on Thursday, the Juneau School District announced that it plans to close all schools this week if any campuses are impacted by glacial outburst flooding,
  • President Donald Trump says he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska,
  • The countdown has begun for Juneau’s annual Glacial Lake Outburst Flood. Suicide Basin reached full capacity and began spilling over the top of the glacier last night,
  • It’s the second week of testimony in the trial of Jeffrey Fultz, a former Juneau chiropractor who is accused of assaulting more than a dozen women under the guise of medical care,
  • Haines and Skagway are joining together for a local challenge that tracks and encourages residents to consume more locally sourced foods,
  • A company that owns a controversial mining exploration effort outside Haines says work will continue at the site, despite plans to sell some or all of the project

