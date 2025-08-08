Tlingit and Haida reviews president following abuse accusations

The executive council of the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is reviewing misconduct accusations made against its president, Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson.

That’s according to the tribe’s first Vice President, Ku.seen Jacqueline Pata, in an email sent to staff earlier this week.

The review comes after a former fiancée of Peterson made accusations of abuse on social media in late July. The posts circulated widely online this week. Pata confirmed in a staff email that the tribe’s executive council was aware of the accusations and taking the matter “very seriously.”

“This process is being handled with care, respect and a strong commitment to fairness for everyone involved,” she wrote. “Our priority is to ensure that all employees are supported and protected in matters relating to their employment and that our policies reflect those protections.”

The tribe’s spokesperson, Dixie Hutchinson, said Peterson is on personal leave and is anticipated to return sometime next week. Pata is serving as acting president in his absence.

As of Friday afternoon, no official charges have been filed against Peterson. He has been president of the tribe since 2014. Tlingit and Haida is Alaska’s largest federally-recognized tribal government.