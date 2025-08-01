Witnesses begin to testify in the sexual assault case against former Juneau chiropractor

Content warning: This article includes mentions of sexual assault and abuse that may be uncomfortable for some readers. Resources are available at the bottom of this post.

The trial against former Juneau chiropractor Jeffrey Fultz, accused of assaulting more than a dozen women under the guise of medical care, is underway. KTOO reporter Yvonne Krumrey breaks down the first few days of witness testimony with reporter Clarise Larson.

Listen:

Clarise Larson: Where are we in the trial now?

Yvonne Krumrey: After two weeks of jury selection and Tuesday’s opening statements, the trial is now really in full force. That means we are starting to hear from expert witnesses and alleged victims. This will likely be the bulk of the next two weeks: both the state prosecutor and Jeffrey Fultz’s defense team will be using these witnesses to try and establish their side of the story.

Clarise Larson: Tell me more about the opposing sides. What did the attorneys say during opening statements?

Yvonne Krumrey: The state is arguing that Fultz used his position as a medical provider at Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium to gain access to vulnerable women and assault them when they sought medical care.

This is state prosecutor Jessalyn Gillum:

“We are here because the defendant engaged in sexual contact with his patients under the guise of legitimate medical treatment,” she said. “He violated their trust and he violated their bodies. ”

The state points to repeated testimony from witnesses who say Fultz touched them in a sexualized way and in sensitive places without reason or consent, and denied them appropriate coverings during treatment.

The defense team argues that Fultz was giving appropriate medical treatment, and that the women who accused him didn’t express their discomfort at the time.

“The evidence in the case is going to show that during legitimate medical treatment, Dr. Fultz did make contact with sensitive areas of the body, but he did not make any contact with sensitive areas of the body without consent,” said defense attorney Wally Tetlow.

He also said that the former investigator for this case — a Juneau police officer who died in 2023 — led the women to the conclusion that they were assaulted.

Clarise Larson: Okay, so who have we heard from since those opening statements?

Yvonne Krumrey: Tuesday and Wednesday we heard from Dr. James Lehman, an expert witness called by the state. He’s a doctor and professor at the University of Bridgeport School of Chiropractic. Attorneys asked him about a whole lot of specific medical treatments. Remember, this case is about medical treatment and whether it was appropriate or abuse.

The state asked Dr. Lehman about what areas are appropriate to touch based on what treatment the women accusing Fultz requested.

“Are you aware of any legitimate chiropractic or any legitimate chiropractic treatment that requires a practitioner to make direct contact with the breast or vulva of a patient who comes in complaining of generalized back pain?” asked Krystyn Tendy.

“No,” Lehman said.

This went on for about two minutes, as the prosecutor asked about other medical conditions the women sought treatment for. The answer was always no.

In cross-examination, the defense showed Dr. Lehman charts that show that tension muscles and tissue in the chest area can impact muscles down the arms. And that treating the chest area can be appropriate for treating other pain elsewhere in the body.

The state then asked Dr. Lehman about informed consent – something the women claim Fultz did NOT do before touching sensitive areas.

“You explain to the patient what you’re going to do, why you’re going to do it, and what they should expect the outcome to be, make certain that they understand it and they approve of your proceeding,” he said.

Clarise Larson: And I know witnesses and alleged victims were expected to speak this week. Has that happened?

Yvonne Krumrey: Yes, Wednesday and Thursday we heard from Christina Love. The court is now using alleged victims’ full names but we are only using ones who have given us permission. Love has given us permission to use her full name.

She testified about how her experiences with Fultz got progressively more uncomfortable and how different they were from other SEARHC providers she saw.

Love said initially things were comfortable but his behavior started to change [after a few years]. He walked in on her changing. He gave her a covering that was too small.

He began touching her in places she wasn’t comfortable with, without permission, and moved her hands away when she tried to cover these areas.

She began requesting other providers, but would only get scheduled with Fultz, who she understood to be in charge of appointments. And the weird behavior escalated.

“I trusted him,” she said. “I was so mad and betrayed. I felt betrayed by myself that I should have known.”

Love reported it to AWARE, who called JPD, and from there, the criminal investigation into Fultz began. Her testimony dug into that process as well.

Fultz’s attorney James Christie questioned Love next. He asked about her previous testimony earlier in the case and questioned her memory. He also pointed out her lack of experience with medical treatment.

“We can agree that you have no training as a chiropractor,” Christie said.

He argued that her testimony has changed throughout official proceedings and asked about Detective Darbonne guiding or leading her to the conclusion that she was assaulted.

Clarise Larson: So what do you expect the rest of the trial to look like?

Yvonne Krumrey: I believe more of what we saw this week. The prosecutor said we would hear from more of the women who have accused Fultz of similar behavior. Based on the defense’s opening statements, I’m expecting they will call their own expert witnesses, too. All told, they’re expecting to call dozens of witnesses to the stand.

There are two more full weeks scheduled for this trial.