Juneau could become first major Alaska city to adopt ranked choice voting for local elections

Monday was the first chance for residents to testify to the Juneau Assembly about whether to implement a ranked choice voting system for local elections.

A spokesperson for the Alaska Division of Elections says it is not aware of any cities in Alaska that have adopted ranked choice voting for municipal elections. If approved, Juneau could become the first.

Alaska uses a ranked choice voting system for statewide elections. Voters approved it in 2020 and used it for the first time in 2022. The system allows voters to rank candidates by preference in open primaries, rather than partisan primaries.

Supporters of the system say it helps reduce political polarization and fosters bipartisanship. Opposition predominantly comes from Alaska conservatives, who argue it makes voting unnecessarily complicated. Alaska is one of only two states that use ranked choice voting. Ten Republican-led states have banned it.

Assembly member Ella Adkison proposed an ordinance to adopt the system locally earlier this summer. She said the change will help build community consensus.

But some testifiers at the meeting disagreed, like Angela Rodell. She unsuccessfully ran for mayor last election and questioned why the change is necessary.

“At a time when public trust in our local election process is being tested, this ordinance does not move us towards greater transparency, confidence or affordability,” she said. “Instead, it is the opposite. It proposes a fundamental change to our voting process without first answering a critical question, ‘What is the problem we’re trying to solve with this?’”

According to data from the state’s Division of Elections, Juneau voters appear to support ranked choice voting. The capital city overwhelmingly voted against an effort to repeal the statewide system last election, which only very narrowly failed statewide. Advocates are already attempting to repeal it in the 2026 state election.

Downtown resident Catherine Reardon said she thinks it makes sense for Juneau.

“I think that it’s very appropriate, given the nonpartisan nature of our municipal government system,” she said. “I think it encourages candidates to work constructively together, although they are opponents, which is essential for a smooth operation of our local government.”

It’s too late for the system to be used in this October’s municipal election, but it could be implemented in time for next year. Residents will have another chance to testify on the proposed ordinance before the Assembly votes at its next regular meeting on Aug. 18.