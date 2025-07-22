KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

  • The City and Borough of Juneau is inviting developers, nonprofit and tribal governments to apply for grants or loans from its affordable housing fund.
  • Two black bear cubs were electrocuted to death after climbing a utility pole in downtown Juneau Monday night.
  • The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is appealing a federal decision that could cost the state $80 million.
  • A coalition of schools and advocacy groups, including several Alaska school districts, is suing the Trump administration over its decision to withhold about $6.8 billion in federal education funds approved by Congress.
  • The state’s only med school program started this week with its biggest cohort.

