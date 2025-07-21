Newscast – Monday, July 21, 2025

In this newscast:
- Tomorrow marks one month since Juneau resident Benjamin or “Benny” Stepetin was last seen in the capital city.
- For years, the state has struggled to keep up with Alaskans who apply for government benefits intended to help people facing disabilities and poverty. Despite efforts to address the problem, thousands of Alaskans are still caught in backlogs.
- It’s been three weeks since the Alaska Department of Fish and Game seized dozens of animals from a wildlife facility outside Haines. But a number were left behind.
- An IT outage that grounded all Alaska Airlines flights Sunday night led to cancellations today at the Anchorage and Fairbanks international airports.