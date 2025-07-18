Newscast – Friday, July 18, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Environmental Protection Agency is sticking with its veto of the proposed Pebble Mine project in southwest Alaska. Northern Dynasty, the parent company behind the Pebble project, is still suing to get the veto overturned.
- The late civil rights activist John Lewis didn’t have Juneau ties, but Juneau residents marked the anniversary of his death Thursday with a protest of the Trump Administration’s cuts to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy and what they see as an attack on civil rights.
- The U.S. House passed a rescission bill Thursday to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, sending the bill to the president to sign into law.
- The U.S. Department of Interior announced Wednesday that it finalized the transfer of nearly 28,000 acres of federal land in the Northwest Arctic to NANA Regional Corporation. The land is on the western end of the Ambler Road corridor – a proposed 200-mile road branching from the Dalton Highway to connect to a mining region south of the Brooks Range.