KTOO

Public Safety | Southwest

Tsunami advisory lifted after M7.3 earthquake near Sand Point

by

boats in harbor at Sand Point
Fishing boats in the harbor near Sand Point. (J. Stephen Conn/Creative Commons)

Update, 3:20 p.m.:

The National Weather Service has lifted a tsunami advisory for communities on the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck about 55 miles south of Sand Point. The advisory was lifted at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday.

The Weather Service at first issued a tsunami warning, which was later downgraded to an advisory for the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island, including the cities of Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak, where sirens went off intermittently Wednesday afternoon.

No major waves were reported in any community. In Sand Point, the Weather Service reported a wave just a few inches high.

The earthquake struck at about 12:37 p.m. local time Wednesday at a depth of about 9 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. The Alaska Earthquake Center reported about 30 aftershocks in the two hours after the quake. The largest aftershock so far had a magnitude of 5.2.

This is a developing story. 

Original story:

The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami warning for communities on the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck about 50 miles south of Sand Point. The warning includes the southern end of the Alaska Peninsula, along the coast, and up to both sides of Cook Inlet.

The earthquake struck at about 12:37 p.m. local time Wednesday at a depth of about 12 miles, according to the USGS.

It is not known yet if the earthquake generated significant tsunami waves, but anyone in a tsunami inundation zone should start looking for higher ground.

 

KMXT - Kodiak

KMXT is our partner station in Kodiak. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Federal funding for public media is at risk.

The Senate is voting on a bill that will have a devastating impact on public media in Alaska. Call you Senators now.

 

Contact Your Senators Today

 

 

 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications