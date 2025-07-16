Newscast – Wednesday, July 16, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Petersburg Borough settled a lawsuit from its police chief out of court.
- The Juneau School District Board of Education approved grant funding to maintain a high school counselor position.
- A Juneau man pleaded guilty to killing a 1-month-old infant in his care last year.
- A retired school teacher and principal from the City of Angoon entered Alaska’s 2026 governor’s race earlier this month.
- Camping in certain public spaces in Anchorage will soon be a criminal offense following Assembly approval.
- The Native village of Klukwan is in the middle of a research project to better understand landslide risk in the area.