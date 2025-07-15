Newscast – Tuesday, July 15, 2025

In this newscast:
- As electronic gaming machines chime away at the Eklutna Tribe’s new casino near Anchorage, the high-stakes legal battles over its right to operate goes on. It’s a case that other tribes have their eye on.
- The Juneau Assembly is considering changing city code to make it easier for Juneau Police officers to arrest people without housing who are camping in public spaces.
- A man who was wrongfully detained in Anchorage by federal immigration officials is claiming that officers stole his wallet, which contained his immigration documents and social security card.
- The Trump administration’s new budget reconciliation bill is drawing criticism from some Alaskans for its cuts to social safety net programs. But residents in one Arctic community say the bill will support their economy, thanks to several carveouts for Alaska, including an increased tax break for whaling captains.