Newscast – Monday, July 14, 2025

In this newscast:
- June’s commercial salmon harvest in the South Alaska Peninsula was one of the lowest in four decades.
- Wrangell students are continuing to track wildlife with cameras at the Anan Wildlife Observatory.
- A Shungnak man died Saturday after falling into the Kobuk river Saturday.
- A man jailed in Anchorage died Friday after correctional officers restrained him during a fight, according to Alaska State Troopers.
- Firefighters in the Interior utilize specially trained dogs to keep them safe from bears.