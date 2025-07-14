KTOO

Newscast – Monday, July 14, 2025

  • June’s commercial salmon harvest in the South Alaska Peninsula was one of the lowest in four decades.
  • Wrangell students are continuing to track wildlife with cameras at the Anan Wildlife Observatory.
  • A Shungnak man died Saturday after falling into the Kobuk river Saturday.
  • A man jailed in Anchorage died Friday after correctional officers restrained him during a fight, according to Alaska State Troopers.
  • Firefighters in the Interior utilize specially trained dogs to keep them safe from bears.

