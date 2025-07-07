Newscast – Monday, July 7, 2025

KTOO

  • Search and rescue responders located the body of a cruise ship passenger in Juneau who went missing during a hike on Tuesday morning of last week.
  • The Juneau Symphony appointed a new music director for its next season.
  • The future of two programs remain uncertain at Kodiak College following a funding freeze from the Trump administration.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board release a preliminary report on the North Slope helicopter crash that killed a pilot and a passenger in June.
  • Scientists in Sand Point are finding toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning in freshwater.

