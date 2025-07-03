KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, July 3, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The U.S. Department of Education is withholding about $6.8 billion in education funding for programs serving students that range from migrant education to English language instruction and gifted education,
  • A Juneau man who is currently homeless has been missing for nearly two weeks,
  • A man who was charged with the murder of a Juneau woman has been released due to a lack of evidence, according to his defense attorney,
  • Juneau Animal Rescue has too many cats,
  • Thirty-five men who were detained by ICE in the Lower 48 and held for weeks in an Anchorage jail have now been transferred out of state, officials say

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Federal funding for public media is at risk.

The House of Representatives voted to eliminate already-approved funding for public media. This bill, now headed to the Senate, will have a devastating impact on public media in Alaska. Make your voice heard before it’s too late.

 

Contact Your Senators Today

 

 

 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications