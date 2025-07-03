Newscast – Thursday, July 3, 2025

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Department of Education is withholding about $6.8 billion in education funding for programs serving students that range from migrant education to English language instruction and gifted education,
- A Juneau man who is currently homeless has been missing for nearly two weeks,
- A man who was charged with the murder of a Juneau woman has been released due to a lack of evidence, according to his defense attorney,
- Juneau Animal Rescue has too many cats,
- Thirty-five men who were detained by ICE in the Lower 48 and held for weeks in an Anchorage jail have now been transferred out of state, officials say