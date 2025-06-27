KTOO

Newscast – Friday, June 27, 2025

  • The fate of Juneau School District’s universal free breakfast program remains uncertain after the Board of Education delayed a decision yesterday,
  • Huna Totem Corporation shareholders adopted open enrollment last week at the village corporation’s annual meeting,
  • Dozens of Juneau residents gathered outside Senator Dan Sullivan’s office today to implore him to consider Alaskan’s reliance on Medicaid,
  • Some key Alaska state legislators are pushing back on the Republican budget package known as the “big, beautiful bill,”
  • Subsistence hunting isn’t rare in western Alaska, but one recent catch is stirring excitement in Nome

