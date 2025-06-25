Newscast – Wednesday, June 25, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development has opened the public comment period for a proposed regulation change that redefines what counts as a local contribution for school districts,
- A cargo ship carrying thousands of vehicles that caught fire off of the Western Aleutians sank Monday amid salvage operations in the North Pacific Ocean,
- Skagway officials agreed to send a response protesting the plan to build a ferry terminal north of Juneau’s current terminal,
- A Klukwan mother and son travelled to Washington D.C. to protest a federal bill that would likely include cuts to Medicaid,
- A proposed ordinance to criminalize camping in Anchorage’s public spaces brought a huge crowd to the city’s Assembly meeting