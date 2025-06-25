KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, June 25, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development has opened the public comment period for a proposed regulation change that redefines what counts as a local contribution for school districts,
  • A cargo ship carrying thousands of vehicles that caught fire off of the Western Aleutians sank Monday amid salvage operations in the North Pacific Ocean,
  • Skagway officials agreed to send a response protesting the plan to build a ferry terminal north of Juneau’s current terminal,
  • A Klukwan mother and son travelled to Washington D.C. to protest a federal bill that would likely include cuts to Medicaid,
  • A proposed ordinance to criminalize camping in Anchorage’s public spaces brought a huge crowd to the city’s Assembly meeting

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Federal funding for public media is at risk.

The House of Representatives voted to eliminate already-approved funding for public media. This bill, now headed to the Senate, will have a devastating impact on public media in Alaska. Make your voice heard before it’s too late.

Contact Your Senators Today

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications