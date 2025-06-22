Juneau hiker dies after 150-foot fall near Salmon Creek Dam

A Juneau man died after falling roughly 150 feet while hiking near Salmon Creek Dam on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers says the man was 64 years old and hiking with a group. The man’s name has not been released.

According to a Saturday afternoon Facebook post by Capital City Fire/Rescue, emergency responders attempted to rescue the injured hiker. But a follow-up post later that evening said that the man died from his injuries.

According to CCFR Chief Rich Etheridge, the man’s body was recovered and his family was contacted as of Sunday afternoon.

The Salmon Creek Dam is located about three miles up the Salmon Creek Valley. It is a popular hiking route for Juneau locals.

Juneau Mountain Rescue, Alaska State Troopers and Temsco Helicopters conducted the emergency response and recovery effort.

Alaska State Troopers are leading the investigation. A spokesperson for AST said on Sunday that more information about the incident will be released in the coming days.