KTOO

Juneau

Juneau hiker dies after 150-foot fall near Salmon Creek Dam

by

The Salmon Creek Dam, pictured here in July 2010, was built in 1914. It was the first of its kind in the world and still generates electricity for Juneau.
The Salmon Creek Dam, pictured here in July 2010. (Creative Commons photo by Nvvchar)

A Juneau man died after falling roughly 150 feet while hiking near Salmon Creek Dam on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers says the man was 64 years old and hiking with a group. The man’s name has not been released.

According to a Saturday afternoon Facebook post by Capital City Fire/Rescue, emergency responders attempted to rescue the injured hiker. But a follow-up post later that evening said that the man died from his injuries.

According to CCFR Chief Rich Etheridge, the man’s body was recovered and his family was contacted as of Sunday afternoon. 

The Salmon Creek Dam is located about three miles up the Salmon Creek Valley. It is a popular hiking route for Juneau locals. 

Juneau Mountain Rescue, Alaska State Troopers and Temsco Helicopters conducted the emergency response and recovery effort.

Alaska State Troopers are leading the investigation. A spokesperson for AST said on Sunday that more information about the incident will be released in the coming days. 

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Federal funding for public media is at risk.

The House of Representatives voted to eliminate already-approved funding for public media. This bill, now headed to the Senate, will have a devastating impact on public media in Alaska. Make your voice heard before it’s too late.

Contact Your Senators Today

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications