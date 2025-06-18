Newscast – Wednesday, June 18, 2025

In this newscast:
- A man was arrested twice in Juneau last month for fraud, theft and attempted escape.
- The City and Borough of Juneau and the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska released a draft risk assessment for the capital city on Tuesday.
- Petersburg’s Borough Assembly on Monday approved limiting the town’s senior sales tax exemption to just low-income seniors. But before any change can be made official, the townspeople will have the final say.
- For a few weeks in February, Safety Roadhouse hosts Iditarod mushers making their way to Nome. The roadhouse is closed until May, when it takes on a new life as a summer hangout spot – steeped in Iditarod history.
- The field of candidates for Alaska governor grew to four last week. That’s after Matanuska-Susitna Borough Mayor Edna DeVries filed a letter of intent saying she’s considering a run for governor.