Newscast – Tuesday, June 17, 2025

In this newscast:

  • The editor of Juneau Empire is leaving the paper. Mark Sabbatini has edited the paper since 2023 and announced his departure in a Facebook post,
  • The Juneau Police Department cleared a homeless encampment on the side of a Mendenhall Valley road this morning,
  • The National Weather Service issued Juneau’s first recorded severe thunderstorm warning yesterday afternoon after conditions escalated and a cruise ship partially broke free from its moorings,
  • The special election to determine whether or not to form the Xunaa Borough will be paused until further notice, after a superior court judge granted a stay of a state commission’s approval of the proposed borough in Southeast Alaska,
  • Smoke poured over the Canadian border into eastern Alaska this weekend, impacting communities from Southeast to the Interior

