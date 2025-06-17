Newscast – Tuesday, June 17, 2025

In this newscast:
- The editor of Juneau Empire is leaving the paper. Mark Sabbatini has edited the paper since 2023 and announced his departure in a Facebook post,
- The Juneau Police Department cleared a homeless encampment on the side of a Mendenhall Valley road this morning,
- The National Weather Service issued Juneau’s first recorded severe thunderstorm warning yesterday afternoon after conditions escalated and a cruise ship partially broke free from its moorings,
- The special election to determine whether or not to form the Xunaa Borough will be paused until further notice, after a superior court judge granted a stay of a state commission’s approval of the proposed borough in Southeast Alaska,
- Smoke poured over the Canadian border into eastern Alaska this weekend, impacting communities from Southeast to the Interior