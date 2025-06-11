Newscast – Wednesday, June 11, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneteenth will now be an observed holiday for most City and Borough of Juneau employees starting next week,
- Juneau’s three Democratic state lawmakers met with constituents downtown to share what happened and what didn’t happen during this year’s legislative session,
- In Juneau, a traditional subsistence site owned by the federal government is now one step closer to returning to its original tribal owners,
- A contractor died while doing maintenance work at a popular cruise tourism facility near Ketchikan last month, and the company that hired him has a history of safety problems