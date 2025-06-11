Juneau lawmakers discuss state budget woes, education funding at town hall

Juneau’s three Democratic state lawmakers met with constituents downtown on Monday to share some of what happened — and didn’t happen — during this year’s legislative session.

The first session of the 34th Alaska Legislature wrapped up in May. House Rep. Sara Hannan says the state’s financial issues were a top concern among lawmakers.

“It was a really tough budgeting cycle,” she said. “There is no fat, we are cutting off and amputating parts of the body.”

Lawmakers were able to pass a balanced budget. Major pieces of legislation that make up the state’s annual budget are now on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk.

The budget outlines how much state funding will go to Alaska’s public schools. Lawmakers increased the state’s basic per-pupil funding by $700 this year. House Rep. Andi Story said the permanent boost to K-12 funding is long overdue.

“We have flat-funded education for so long that we have got constituents screaming across the state, to ‘please fund our public education,’” she said.

In a joint session, the legislature successfully voted to override a veto by the governor of House Bill 57, which is the permanent funding increase, among other policies.

But the governor can still choose to reduce that funding when he passes the budget. It’s unclear if he will or not. He said in Fairbanks on Tuesday that he’d release his line-item vetoes this week, possibly as soon as Thursday.

Lawmakers also passed a budget with a $1,000 Permanent Fund dividend for Alaskans. It’s an all-time low for the state’s annual oil-wealth check, when adjusted for inflation. Sen. Jesse Kiehl said it will continue to shrink unless the state drastically rethinks how it spends its money.

“Math isn’t that hard. Revenues don’t go up, costs do go up, services don’t go down,” he said. Something is going to give, and the only source I can see — the PFD goes away. That’s a bad outcome. That’s the path we’re on.”

The delegates also expressed concern about potential cuts to federal Medicaid reimbursements and how those may impact the state’s budget and Alaskans’ access to healthcare.

The second session of the 34th Alaska Legislature is set to begin next January. Because the Alaska Legislature operates on a two-session cycle, lawmakers will be able to pick up bills where they left off.