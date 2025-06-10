Newscast – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly voted to increase both the city’s property tax and utility rates for the fiscal year that begins in July,
- The City and Borough of Juneau plans to evict all residents of the historic downtown Telephone Hill neighborhood by October 1st,
- After upheaval in the federal funding that supports trail maintenance, KTOO checked up on the state of trail work in Juneau on National Trails Day,
- A team of about 10 people returned last month from visiting the old shipwreck site of the Star of Bengal near Wrangell