Newscast – Thursday, June 5, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The National Guard will conduct emergency preparation drills throughout Juneau beginning this Sunday.
  • A polar icebreaker is on its way to Juneau, where it will eventually be homeported.
  • The Alaska Board of Education unanimously approved new reading standards for Alaska Native languages Wednesday.
  • An eagle nest paused a wastewater pump station replacement near downtown Petersburg.
  • KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey speaks with a retiring emergency responder who led a mobile response units in Juneau

