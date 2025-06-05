Newscast – Thursday, June 5, 2025

In this newscast:
- The National Guard will conduct emergency preparation drills throughout Juneau beginning this Sunday.
- A polar icebreaker is on its way to Juneau, where it will eventually be homeported.
- The Alaska Board of Education unanimously approved new reading standards for Alaska Native languages Wednesday.
- An eagle nest paused a wastewater pump station replacement near downtown Petersburg.
- KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey speaks with a retiring emergency responder who led a mobile response units in Juneau