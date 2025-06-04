Newscast – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Coast Guard responded to a ship fire near Adak Tuesday.
- Petersburg’s borough assembly passed its budget for the next fiscal year, but funding for a potential cruise ship dock caused friction among assembly members.
- Nineteen dogs were brought to the Dillingham Animal Control shelter over the weekend after a police investigation into animal cruelty.
- Local officials say this year’s Bering Sea pollack fishery was off to a good start.
- The City of Hoonah and Huna Heritage Foundation unveiled a brand new totem pole last week.