KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The Coast Guard responded to a ship fire near Adak Tuesday.
  • Petersburg’s borough assembly passed its budget for the next fiscal year, but funding for a potential cruise ship dock caused friction among assembly members.
  • Nineteen dogs were brought to the Dillingham Animal Control shelter over the weekend after a police investigation into animal cruelty.
  • Local officials say this year’s Bering Sea pollack fishery was off to a good start.
  • The City of Hoonah and Huna Heritage Foundation unveiled a brand new totem pole last week.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications