New totem pole honors Hoonah’s fishing heritage

The City of Hoonah and the non-profit arm of the local Alaska Native corporation, Huna Heritage Foundation, unveiled a brand new, 21-foot totem pole during a ceremony at the Hoonah Harbor on Friday.

The totem pole, called a Kootéeyaa in Lingít, was designed and raised to honor the community’s rich fishing history and traditions. It’s called the Fisherman’s Honor Totem Pole. Carved into the yellow cedar log are depictions of different fishing methods locals use, like gillnetting and seining.

“This is what you’re looking at — the Hoonah fishing people,” said Master Artist Gordon Greenwald. “All of us in the past, all of us in the future, and all of us now.”

A crowd of more than 100 people gathered for the ceremony. Many were Hoonah residents and a catamaran brought dozens of people from Juneau for the ceremony.

Greenwald led the team of carvers who designed and created the Kootéeyaa, which took five months to complete. The ceremony included traditional songs and dances as the tarp was pulled away from the pole to unveil it to the community.

Fishing is deeply intertwined with the economy and identity of Hoonah. During the 1950s and 1960s, Hoonah became known as the home of the “Million Dollar Fleet.” That’s because of the local fishermen’s highly lucrative skills and success on the water.

Hoonah’s Vice Mayor Amelia Wilson thanked the crowd for celebrating the Kootéeyaa and the meaning behind it.

“To see so many of our fishermen and fisherwomen here really just makes me so proud to be honoring all of you and that legacy that we have of thousands and thousands of years of amazing fishermen,” she said.

David Sheakley, a speaker at the event, said the pole honors the fishermen who are alive today and recognizes those who have passed away. His speech referenced the rain, which pattered down on the tents above the crowd. Many people present were active or retired fishermen.

“It’s as if this Kootéeyaa is here to help turn those tears of sorrow into tears of joy,” he said. “To continue on the fishing that is so important within the community, to continue that on into the future.”