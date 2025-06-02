KTOO

There’s an event nearly every day of Juneau’s Pride month

People gather around a shelter at Sandy Beach for a Pride picnic on May 11. The picnic is an annual event that Juneau’s LGBTQ+ alliance group SEAGLA sponsors. (Photo by Lyndsey Brollini/KTOO)

June is Pride month and Juneau’s LGBTQ+ Pride month calendar is packed this year — more so than in recent memory. One organizer says she wants to create chances for people to connect with their community amid attacks by the Trump administration.

Summer Christiansen leads SEAGLA, Juneau’s LGBTQ+ nonprofit. She says, unless otherwise noted, all events are open to LGBTQ+ identifying people and allies. 

“My hope is that if we can have events like these, you know, and we can all come together as one,” she said. “We’ll see how important that community is, and we can use that energy to do bigger and better things.”

President Trump signed multiple executive orders targeting transgender people at the beginning of his second term. Many LGBTQ+ Alaskans say they are afraid of what limits on gender-affirming care will mean for them and their loved ones. 

This month’s events include things like weekly crafting opportunities, dog park parties, and outdoor gatherings.

Christiansen says she wants these events to offer a chance for Juneau’s queer community to have fun and spend time away from the news cycle.

“That way, we as a queer community can feel the sense of belonging, the sense that we’re safe in Juneau,” she said. SEAGLA’s event calendar for June has something scheduled almost every day. The calendar also includes events put on by other Juneau mental health and community nonprofits, like an ocean dip, and the annual Juneau drag performance showcase GLITZ.

Yvonne Krumrey

Justice & Culture Reporter, KTOO

"Through my reporting and series Tongass Voices and Lingít Word of the Week, I tell stories about people who have shaped -- and continue to shape -- the landscape of this place we live."

