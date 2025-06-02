Newscast – Monday, June 2, 2025

In this newscast:
- Local advocates have failed to gather enough signatures before the initial deadline for three ballot petitions that seek to lower the cost of living in Juneau,
- The University of Alaska Southeast hired two new administrators. One will lead its School of Education and the other will oversee the campus in Sitka,
- June is Pride month, and Juneau’s LGBTQ+ Pride month calendar is packed this year,
- Curious Juneau: Where do Juneau’s bald eagles go?
- The U.S. portion of a historic, 33 mile hiking trail between Skagway and British Columbia has been off limits to backcountry explorers since 2020, but that’s about to change