Juneau’s Joann store closes its doors

Juneau’s Joann arts and crafts store is closed.

The location in the Nugget Mall has been a go-to staple for crafters, sewers and DIYers alike for more than two decades. Now the doors are closed, the lights are off and a handwritten sign taped to its entrance says it’s closed. The Juneau store’s official closure date was May 26.

In February, the Ohio-based company announced that its Juneau and Anchorage locations were among more than 500 stores across the country slated to close as part of a restructuring plan. At the time, many Juneauites called the impending closure a huge loss.

A month later, the company announced it would be closing all of its nearly 800 stores nationwide and going out of business.

In the past few weeks, the Juneau store promoted sales on its final items and hung a large closing sign at its entrance. The company said all stores would close by the end of May.

Nugget Mall’s property manager did not give an update on what will become of the vacant space.