Newscast – Thursday, May 29, 2025

In this newscast:
- Heavy rains and flooding in Southeast Alaska triggered a series of small landslides in Ketchikan yesterday.
- Cancelled federal funding and grants have stalled the construction of a Juneau affordable housing project for at least a year. The project is aimed specifically at people in recovery from substance misuse and the delay means the dozens of people it could have housed will have to find another option.
- Many communities along Alaska’s southern coast are dependent on state ferries to get around and to fuel their economies. But those ferries move thanks to teams of on-board engineers. And those engine room employees say they are critically understaffed and the only solution is more state funding or fewer sailings.
- Alaska volcano researchers say seismic activity around Mount Spurr has continued to decline over the last month, but the closest active volcano to the state’s population centers could still erupt.