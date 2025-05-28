Newscast – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

In this newscast:
- Researchers launched and interactive glacial outburst flood website today to help Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley residents plan for annual floods,
- Many businesses in Southeast Alaska say they’re facing uncertainty amid recent actions by the federal government, according to a report released yesterday by the Southeast Alaska Business Climate Survey,
- The Juneau School District is expanding its support of a local language immersion program,
- It’s been nearly three years since the town of Bar Harbor, Maine voted to limit cruise traffic. KCAW reached out to those involved in the decision to find out how things have been since the town enacted the limit