Newscast – Friday, May 23, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • An Anchorage lawyer has been implicated as a “cartel attorney” working for traffickers who allegedly sent hard drugs from Mexico to Alaska,
  • It was Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s 68th birthday yesterday,
  • The Juneau Assembly considers a seasonal sales tax ballot proposition to capitalize on summer tourism,
  • A teacher in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley is bringing current glacial outburst flood science to middle schoolers,
  • The cruise line industry is suing Skagway over a new policy that makes a controversial change to how the borough taxes excursions sold by cruise companies

