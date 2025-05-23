Newscast – Friday, May 23, 2025

In this newscast:
- An Anchorage lawyer has been implicated as a “cartel attorney” working for traffickers who allegedly sent hard drugs from Mexico to Alaska,
- It was Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s 68th birthday yesterday,
- The Juneau Assembly considers a seasonal sales tax ballot proposition to capitalize on summer tourism,
- A teacher in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley is bringing current glacial outburst flood science to middle schoolers,
- The cruise line industry is suing Skagway over a new policy that makes a controversial change to how the borough taxes excursions sold by cruise companies